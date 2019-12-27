Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0616 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

FIVG stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

