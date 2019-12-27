SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) Plans $0.14 Semi-annual Dividend

SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of SFYF opened at $20.88 on Friday. SoFi 50 ETF has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $21.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68.

