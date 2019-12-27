Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1929 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of INFR opened at $31.34 on Friday. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

