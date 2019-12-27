Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

BATS MAGA opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

