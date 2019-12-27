Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF (BATS:MAGA) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

BATS MAGA opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Bridge Gop Stock Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share
Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share
Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share
Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Raises Dividend to $0.43 Per Share
Cambria Cannabis ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24
Cambria Cannabis ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24
Cambria Tail Risk ETF Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
Cambria Tail Risk ETF Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share
ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend
ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend
Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend
Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report