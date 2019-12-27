USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:SDCI)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (NYSEARCA:SDCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

SDCI opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.98. USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Dividend History for USCF SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity Strategy No K-1 Fund (NYSEARCA:SDCI)

