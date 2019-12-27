Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1593 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

BATS:LEAD opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $34.32.

Dividend History for Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Latest News

