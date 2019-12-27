International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) to announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. International Seaways reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 321.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,995 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in International Seaways by 15.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 474,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 921.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

INSW opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $860.67 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

