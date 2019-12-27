-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.28. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

International Seaways Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share
International Seaways Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share
-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG to Announce $0.04 EPS
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG to Announce $0.04 EPS
Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share
BT Group – CLASS A Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
BT Group – CLASS A Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
$2.00 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. This Quarter
$2.00 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report