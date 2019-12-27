-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.28. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

