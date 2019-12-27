Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.01. Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($3.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $211.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

CRSP opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 3.31.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,353,260.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

