Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBSE opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

