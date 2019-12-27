Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBSE opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

