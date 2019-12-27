$2.00 EPS Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to post $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $2.20. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $10.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.33.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.31, for a total transaction of $1,884,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,265,510.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 700 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $166,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,829.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1,982.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 61.9% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $250.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.48 and its 200-day moving average is $231.08. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $268.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

