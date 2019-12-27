$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.69 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. National Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.30%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.