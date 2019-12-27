Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to Post $1.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the highest is $1.77. Athene posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on ATH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $378,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,960.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,070,050 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,393,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,970,000 after buying an additional 613,278 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,137,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,377,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.