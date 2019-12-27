Short Interest in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) Decreases By 40.0%

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded G Willi-Food International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

WILC opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. G Willi-Food International has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.24.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million during the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 10.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.03% of G Willi-Food International worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

