Short Interest in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Drops By 32.6%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the November 28th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

XCel Brands stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.39. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

