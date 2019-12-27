Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 445,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 131,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UEPS. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $209.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.05 million. Analysts expect that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

