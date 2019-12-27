Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the November 28th total of 857,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Meridian Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,044.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,257.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 424.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 114,156 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 301.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 255.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 230,299 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,248,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after buying an additional 55,388 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

