BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the November 28th total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XAIR. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of BeyondAirInc . stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. BeyondAirInc . has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.19.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,590.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,722.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 233,528 shares of company stock valued at $870,824 over the last ninety days.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

