Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

HT stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,652.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,944.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jay H. Shah bought 73,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.46 per share, with a total value of $2,976,965.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,939. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

