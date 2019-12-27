AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

AB SKF stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

