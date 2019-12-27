Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 899.83 ($11.84).

A number of brokerages have commented on PNN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 934 ($12.29) to GBX 974 ($12.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pennon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,028.50 ($13.53) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 943.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 818.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 681 ($8.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,048.50 ($13.79).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.66 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

