Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avid Technology (AVID)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) in the last few weeks:
12/23/2019 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company's systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. "
12/17/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
12/11/2019 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 12/7/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
12/5/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
11/28/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 11/21/2019 – Avid Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/21/2019 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
11/15/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 11/15/2019 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/15/2019 – Avid Technology is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/9/2019 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/8/2019 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/5/2019 – Avid Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Avid Technology stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.89 million, a PE ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.92.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.
