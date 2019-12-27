Capstar Financial (CSTR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capstar Financial (NASDAQ: CSTR):

12/24/2019 – Capstar Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Capstar Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

12/17/2019 – Capstar Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

12/12/2019 – Capstar Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Capstar Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/29/2019 – Capstar Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2019 – Capstar Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2019 – Capstar Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

11/11/2019 – Capstar Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/11/2019 – Capstar Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

10/31/2019 – Capstar Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

10/30/2019 – Capstar Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.07. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 13.90%. Research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,840. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Capstar Financial by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter valued at $190,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

