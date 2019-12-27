Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $168.00

Bbgi Sicav Sa (LON:BBGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.21), with a volume of 69178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.43 ($1.74).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.20. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Bbgi Sicav (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

