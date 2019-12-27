Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $9,278.00

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,278 ($122.05) and last traded at GBX 9,270 ($121.94), with a volume of 17857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,192 ($120.92).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,800 ($89.45) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,971.43 ($104.86).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,684.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total transaction of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

About Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.