Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $128,597.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,363,920.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,884. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

