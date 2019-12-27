GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GNMK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of GNMK opened at $4.93 on Thursday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.16.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $30,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,361.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $42,979.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,268 shares of company stock worth $272,529. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

