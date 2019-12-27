Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of HIL stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hill International has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.