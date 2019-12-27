Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HIL stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hill International has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hill International by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

