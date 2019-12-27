Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Immunic alerts:

NASDAQ IMUX opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.38. Immunic has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $15,731,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.