LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut LAIX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of LAIX stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. LAIX had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.12%. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LAIX by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LAIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LAIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. 14.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

