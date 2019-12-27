Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

LOOP opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Creative Planning raised its position in Loop Industries by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,031,000 after buying an additional 769,895 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 177.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,959 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 39.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Loop Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Essent Group Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
Essent Group Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine
GenMark Diagnostics Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
GenMark Diagnostics Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold
Hill International Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
Hill International Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine
Immunic Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Immunic Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
LAIX Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine
LAIX Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine
Loop Industries Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
Loop Industries Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report