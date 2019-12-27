Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Loop Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

LOOP opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.70 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Creative Planning raised its position in Loop Industries by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,031,000 after buying an additional 769,895 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 177.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,959 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 39.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 164,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Loop Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

