Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
NM opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.78.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%.
Navios Maritime Company Profile
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.
