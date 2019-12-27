Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NM opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.78.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 47.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 194,751 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

