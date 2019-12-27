Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 357.14 and a quick ratio of 357.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Rand Capital has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.60.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.
Rand Capital Company Profile
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.
See Also: Why do commodities matter?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.