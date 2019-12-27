Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 357.14 and a quick ratio of 357.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Rand Capital has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $3.60.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

