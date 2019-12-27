Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.03.

NYSE VLO opened at $94.42 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

