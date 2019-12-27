SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.90.
OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $21.41 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.
About SoftBank Group
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
