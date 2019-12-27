SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.90.

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $21.41 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

