PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PACW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.