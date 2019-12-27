PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
PSSR opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. PASSUR Aerospace has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile
