PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PSSR opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. PASSUR Aerospace has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

