Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $45.52.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at $507,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,973,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Gentherm by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,816,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after buying an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gentherm by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,816,000 after buying an additional 123,463 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

