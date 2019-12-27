Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $20.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.8% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 55,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

