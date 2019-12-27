Insider Selling: Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Director Ronald A. Mcintosh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$14,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,286 shares in the company, valued at C$208,672.20.

AAV opened at C$2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. The company has a market cap of $510.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.00. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.35 and a 12-month high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.19.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

