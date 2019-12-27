Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEC1. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.40 ($6.28).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.05 ($5.87) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

