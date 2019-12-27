Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CEC1. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.40 ($6.28).

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.05 ($5.87) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Analyst Recommendations for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ceconomy Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Ceconomy Given a €5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
LSL Property Services Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
LSL Property Services Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Limestone Bancorp Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Limestone Bancorp Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
FedEx Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
FedEx Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Kirkland Lake Gold Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
Kirkland Lake Gold Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report