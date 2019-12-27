Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

LMST stock opened at $17.44 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $436,386.00. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.