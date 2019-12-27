FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $155.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $152.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.43. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

