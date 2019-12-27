Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KL. CIBC lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE:KL opened at $44.31 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of -0.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $381.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 90.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

