Alumina (ASX:AWC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.37

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.38. Alumina shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 2,515,409 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22.

About Alumina (ASX:AWC)

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.