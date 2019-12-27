Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.86

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and traded as high as $24.43. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 247,829 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In other news, insider Spencer Matthew 533,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 365.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

About Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.