TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.82

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and traded as high as $5.90. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 89,301 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1278 per share. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,262,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 641,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 93,961 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 192,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 203.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 64,938 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

