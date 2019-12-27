Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,488.28

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,488.28 and traded as high as $2,600.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,577.00, with a volume of 155,506 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,026.43 ($39.81).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,497.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,653.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.03.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($32.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,872.58 ($5,094.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 471 shares of company stock worth $1,161,287.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

