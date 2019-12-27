TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.26

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and traded as high as $28.37. TowneBank shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 36,411 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

