OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

